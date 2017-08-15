A resolute Indian team, with nine players from the junior team, beat world No 4 Netherlands 2-1 in a thrilling match in Amsterdam on Monday. Gurjant Singh and Mandeep Singh scored a goal apiece to power the crucial win to clinch the three-match series

Led by Manpreet Singh, India overcame the experienced Netherlands squad through goals from Gurjant (4th minute) and Mandeep (51).

India sought to put pressure on the home team from the onset and the positive intent worked right away as they drew first blood through a penalty corner awarded in the fourth minute.

Varun Kumar attempted the dragflick which was padded away by the Dutch keeper. But Gurjant was quick to pick up the rebound and work it with a reverse stick to put the ball high up into the net and score his first international goal for the men’s side.

India continued the strong attack as they made forays into the striking circle. Armaan Qureshi almost pulled off a great attempt to increase India’s lead with a shot on goal, but it went slightly wide.

It was an #IndependenceDay special from India as they secure their 2nd consecutive win over Netherlands in the tour of Europe!#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/BjbIE73kU0 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 14, 2017

Though the Dutch tried to equalize when they won a penalty corner in the early minutes of the second quarter, the flick was brilliantly saved by India goalkeeper Akash Chikte. That didn’t deter the Dutch side who attempted a full press and even put India under pressure by winning three more penalty corners. But they could not convert the opportunities with Chikte staying up to the challenge.

With a 1-0 lead, the third quarter saw Netherlands make desperate attempts to come back into the game but India absorbed the pressure well, only to execute a stronger defensive structure that kept the Dutch from scoring.

The final 15 minutes saw India increase their intensity in attack with Gurjant winning a corner, but it was saved. The following minute saw Sumit win a PC for India, and this time they tried a different variation that clicked with striker Mandeep deflecting into the goal to double India’s lead to 2-0.

Soon after, the Dutch won a PC but debutant goalkeeper Suraj Karkera was up to the task to defend. With three minutes left on the clock, Dutch forwards made three strong shots on goal but an alert Karkera kept them from converting. However, Saander de Wijn scored in the 58th minute through a PC, but that didn’t stop India from walking away with a 2-1 win.

“I think we played well in all departments to win against the Netherlands. They are a very experienced team with more than eight players with over 100 International Caps. So, to beat them we had to come up with something special.

“I am very happy with the way the entire team performed as one unit especially the players making their debut. They showed no sign of nervousness and played with a lot of confidence,” said an elated skipper Manpreet after the series win.