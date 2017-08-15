Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown will play for Kerala Blasters in the upcoming Indian Super League season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Brown, who has made 362 appearances for the Red Devils, will join his former United coach Rene Meulensteen at Kerala.

Speaking after the announcement, Brown said, he was looking forward to the stint with Kerala.

Hello India,Happy Independence day!I'm coming soon to the exciting Indian Super League to play for @KeralaBlasters — wes brown (@WesBrown24) August 15, 2017

I Cant wait to play in front of one of the best fans in the world. Kerala, See you soon! #indiansuperleague #newchallenge #excited — wes brown (@WesBrown24) August 15, 2017

Brown, 37, made his United debut in 1998 and was part of the team that won five Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns.

Since leaving United in 2011, the defender went onto represent Sunderland for five years. Prior to joining Kerala Blasters, Brown last played for Blackburn Rovers in the English Championship.

Two former @ManUtd players set to move to India to join up with Rene Moulensteen's @KeralaBlasters - Wes Brown and Dimitar Berbatov! — Jim White (@JimWhite) August 15, 2017

According to reports, Brown could be joined by another United alumni as Kerala Blasters seek to lock a transfer for Dimitar Berbatov.