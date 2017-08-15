India A were thrashed by 235 runs by South Africa A in the first unofficial ‘Test’ to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, reported PTI. Chasing a mammoth target of 447, India were all out for 211 in their second innings with South African pacer Junior Dala took five wickets for 36 runs.

Starting the day at 192/6, India A were bowled out within 19 runs. Vijay Shankar, who got injured in the first innings did not come out to bat. It was a poor show by India A as they were outclassed in all departments.

For the record, not a single Indian batsmen managed to get a half-century in both innings with Ankit Bawne’s 46 being the top score. While Bawne showed the caliber for the longer format, young keeper-batsmen Ishan Kishan approached his innings with a T20 mindset, hitting 39 off 32 balls.

Brief Scores: South Africa 346 & 220/5 declared beat India A 120 & 211 (Ankit Bawne 46; Junior Dala 5/36) by 235 runs.