Pro Kabaddi League

PKL: Puneri Paltan thump Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Fortunegiants stretch winning run

Pune’s Sandeep Narwal, Girish Ernak and GB More accounted for 17 points between them.

Puneri Paltan thrashed Bengal Warriors 34-17 in an inter-zone Pro Kabaddi League match at Ahmedabad on Wednesday. By virtue of this win, Puneri Paltan maintained their second position in the group standings. For Puneri Paltan, defenders Sandeep Narwal (7 points) and Girish Ernak (4 points) along with raider GB More (6 points) starred to help their side win by a massive 17-point margin, reported PTI.

Bengal Warriors’ Raider Maninder Singh (6 points) and defender Ran Singh (7 points) were the main scorers. For Bengal Warriors, Jang Kun Lee had a disappointing night and scored just one point. Maninder Singh scored two points in three minutes for Bengal Warriors as they led 2-0 in the 17th minute. Puneri Paltan got into the act as they scored first raid point. Jang Kun Lee committed an error and Puneri Paltan followed it with a raid to level the match at 3-3 after five minutes.

It was a closely fought encounter as both teams were level at 5-5 after 10 minutes. GB More socred his fourth raid point as Puneri Paltan led 7-5 after 12 minutes. Puneri Paltan inflicted an all out in the 15 th minute to lead 12-5 as Sandeep Narwal scored with a two-point raid. Deepak Niwas Hooda scored with a two-point raid in the 16th minute to give Puneri Paltan 14-6.

Bengal Warriors were staring at another all out as they were reduced to two men and trailed 7-17. Bengal Warriors forced a super tackle in the last minute of the first half to trail 10-17. Puneri Paltan nullified Warriors’ threat by keeping their danger man Maninder Singh on the bench for almost 12 minutes.

The second half began with both teams exchanging tackle points in two minutes. Bengal Warriors were reduced to two men in the 25th minute as they trailed 11-20. Puneri Paltan inflicted the second all out of the match as Rajesh Mondal scored a raid point to give Pune 24-11 lead.

Jang Kun Lee scored his first raid point soon as Bengal Warriors trailed 12-24. Puneri Paltan scored three quick points to lead 27-12 after 29 minutes. Maninder found his scoring touch soon as Bengal Warriors trailed 14-27. With less than five minutes left on the clock, Puneri Paltan had an unassailable lead of 15 points. Puneri Paltan scored two points to emerge comfortable winners in the end.

Fortunegiants bounce back to keep momentum

New boys Gujarat Fortunegiants’ registered their fourth consecutive win in the league to defeat Bengaluru Bulls 27-24 in the second match of the day. Sachin Tanwar and Parvesh Bhainswal nicked four points each to propel Gujarat’s surge from trailing in the first half. Once again, Rohit Kumar was in fine form, picking up seven points while Kuldeep Singh ended up with five under his belt.

Going into the dying minutes of the game, the Bulls still held a narrow lead. However, With five minutes to go, successful raids by Sachin and Mahendra Rajput tipped the scales firmly in the Fortunegiants’ favour. The Gujarat side held on to their lead. Successful raids by Gurvinder Singh late in the game kept the Bulls in the hunt but they were unable to close down the deficit.

What’s the difference between ‘a’ washing machine and a ‘great’ washing machine?

The right machine can save water, power consumption, time, energy and your clothes from damage.

In 2010, Han Rosling, a Swedish statistician, convinced a room full of people that the washing machine was the greatest invention of the industrial revolution. In the TED talk delivered by him, he illuminates how the washing machine freed women from doing hours of labour intensive laundry, giving them the time to read books and eventually join the labour force. Rosling’s argument rings true even today as it is difficult to deny the significance of the washing machine in our everyday lives.

For many households, buying a washing machine is a sizable investment. Oddly, buyers underestimate the importance of the decision-making process while buying one and don’t research the purchase as much as they would for a television or refrigerator. Most buyers limit their buying criteria to type, size and price of the washing machine.

Visible technological advancements can be seen all around us, making it fair to expect a lot more from household appliances, especially washing machines. Here are a few features to expect and look out for before investing in a washing machine:

Cover your basics

Do you wash your towels every day? How frequently do you do your laundry? Are you okay with a bit of manual intervention during the wash cycle? These questions will help filter the basic type of washing machine you need. The semi-automatics require manual intervention to move clothes from the washing tub to the drying tub and are priced lower than a fully-automatic. A fully-automatic comes in two types: front load and top load. Front loading machines use less water by rotating the inner drum and using gravity to move the clothes through water.

Size matters

The size or the capacity of the machine is directly proportional to the consumption of electricity. The right machine capacity depends on the daily requirement of the household. For instance, for couples or individuals, a 6kg capacity would be adequate whereas a family of four might need an 8 kg or bigger capacity for their laundry needs. This is an important factor to consider since the wrong decision can consume an unnecessary amount of electricity.

Machine intelligence that helps save time

In situations when time works against you and your laundry, features of a well-designed washing machine can come to rescue. There are programmes for urgent laundry needs that provide clean laundry in a super quick 15 to 30 minutes’ cycle; a time delay feature that can assist you to start the laundry at a desired time etc. Many of these features dispel the notion that longer wash cycles mean cleaner clothes. In fact, some washing machines come with pre-activated wash cycles that offer shortest wash cycles across all programmes without compromising on cleanliness.

The green quotient

Despite the conveniences washing machines offer, many of them also consume a substantial amount of electricity and water. By paying close attention to performance features, it’s possible to find washing machines that use less water and energy. For example, there are machines which can adjust the levels of water used based on the size of the load. The reduced water usage, in turn, helps reduce the usage of electricity. Further, machines that promise a silent, no-vibration wash don’t just reduce noise – they are also more efficient as they are designed to work with less friction, thus reducing the energy consumed.

Customisable washing modes

Crushed dresses, out-of-shape shirts and shrunken sweaters are stuff of laundry nightmares. Most of us would rather take out the time to hand wash our expensive items of clothing rather than trusting the washing machine. To get the dirt out of clothes, washing machines use speed to first agitate the clothes and spin the water out of them, a process that takes a toll on the fabric. Fortunately, advanced machines come equipped with washing modes that control speed and water temperature depending on the fabric. While jeans and towels can endure a high-speed tumble and spin action, delicate fabrics like silk need a gentler wash at low speeds. Some machines also have a monsoon mode. This is an India specific mode that gives clothes a hot rinse and spin to reduce drying time during monsoons. A super clean mode will use hot water to clean the clothes deeply.

Washing machines have come a long way, from a wooden drum powered by motor to high-tech machines that come equipped with automatic washing modes. Bosch washing machines include all the above-mentioned features and provide damage free laundry in an energy efficient way. With 32 different washing modes, Bosch washing machines can create custom wash cycles for different types of laundry, be it lightly soiled linens, or stained woollens. The ActiveWater feature in Bosch washing machines senses the laundry load and optimises the usage of water and electricity. Its EcoSilentDrive motor draws energy from a permanent magnet, thereby saving energy and giving a silent wash. The fear of expensive clothes being wringed to shapelessness in a washing machine is a common one. The video below explains how Bosch’s unique VarioDrumTM technology achieves damage free laundry.

To start your search for the perfect washing machine, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.