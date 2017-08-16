New Zealand captain Suzie Bates slammed a thrilling ton in the ongoing Kia Super League, powering defending champions Southern Vipers to a 46-run win over Loughborough Lightning in Derby

Her blistering 119 not out off 72 balls was the first century in Women’s Super League history, according to a BBC report. The 29-year-old’s unbeaten knock had 15 fours and four sixes, with the century coming off only 63 deliveries.

To bolster her sensational effort, Bates then took three wickets and held a brilliant catch on the boundary as Lightning were bowled out for 134, according to the ECB match report.

1️⃣9️⃣ boundaries in @SuzieWBates' 1️⃣1️⃣9️⃣*, topped off with 3️⃣ wickets and a superb catch! pic.twitter.com/f6a7CZVMZf — ECB🏏 (@ECB_cricket) August 15, 2017

Bates blasted 53 off only 30 balls, breaking the league’s Powerplay record with a 63 for the loss off no wicket. One of Bates’ big sixes was long enough to clear even the deeper boundary marker used for the men’s NatWest T20 Blast match that followed.

“I’ve never scored a hundred in T20 and I don’t think I’ve hit the ball cleaner and had things go my way like that in any innings. The way this team is set up allows me to play with freedom and when you’ve got that licence it shows what you can do on a good wicket,” Bates was quoted as saying by ECB.

Bates 119 is among the highest scores in women’s T20 cricket, with Australian Meg Lanning’s 126 against Pakistan in 2014 being highest in T20Is.

Here’s how fellow cricketers reacted to Bates’ incredible knock

Very fortunate to have seen the batting 'Masterclass' live from @SuzieWBates today! Very glad she's in my team for a change😉#KSL17#🐍 pic.twitter.com/67Qrko33dx — Mignon du Preez (@MdpMinx22) August 15, 2017