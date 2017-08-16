A club cricketer from Pakistan, Zubair Ahmed, died after being struck on the head by a ball while batting during a local match in the country’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, The Times of India reported.

Tragic death of Zubair Ahmed is another reminder that safety gear i.e. helmet must be worn at all times. Our sympathies with Zubair's family pic.twitter.com/ZNmWDYaT5w — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) August 16, 2017

According to reports, Zubair was hit on the head while facing a short-pitched delivery. He was not wearing a helmet during the incident.

Such incidents have risen on the field in the past past few years. The tragic death of Australia batsman Phillip Hughes in 2014 had brought the importance of cricket safety into focus.

Incidentally on Tuesday, Australia’s star batsman David Warner took a blow to the neck, while facing a short delivery by teammate Josh Hazelwood during a practice game. Warner has since recovered, but and will play in his side’s two-Test series in Bangladesh.