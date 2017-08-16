The Committee of Administrators (COA) has sought the removal of BCCI office-bearers, including acting president CK Khanna and secretary Amitabh Choudhary, for non-compliance of Lodha Panel reforms, PTI reported.

In its fifth Status Report submitted to the Supreme Court, the COA has also sought the removal of treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry.

In a scathing report submitted in the apex court, the two-member COA – comprising Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji – has asked that “governance, management and administration” of the board be handed over to them along with a professional group headed by CEO Rahul Johri till the elections are held.

In the 26-page report (with 174 pages of annexures), the biggest takeaway was that Khanna, Amitabh and Aniruddh should be removed just like former BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, who were ousted for failing to ensure implementation of Lodha reforms.

“...It is only fair that the current office-bearers be treated in the same manner because a further period of six months have elapsed since the said office-bearers submitted their undertakings and reforms mandated by Hon’ble Court have still not been implemented.

“It is clear that current office-bearers are not in position to make good on their undertakings and ensure that reforms mandated by this Hon’ble Court is implemented.”

‘Attempts to misconstrue SC order’

The COA also mentioned that the Supreme Court order on July 24 was “deliberately misconstrued” during the BCCI’s Special General Meeting on July 26 where office-bearers asked CEO Rahul Johri, the administrative staff and the legal team to leave the meeting.

The COA also mentioned how the BCCI treated Supreme Court’s neutral expression of etc “to bring in a series of issues aimed at unravelling the core of the reforms mandated including disqualifications of office-bearers, constitution of Apex Council, clear demarcation of functions, powers, duties and obligations between professional management and apex council.”

The report also states that DDCA administrator, Justice (Retd) Vikramjit Sen, also pointed out during the SGM that BCCI is “acting contrary” to the Lodha Committee Report.

The COA also submitted that apart from issues pertaining to membership and selection committees (reducing it from 5 to 3), other issues identified during the SGM held on July 26 form the fundamental core of the reforms mandated by the Supreme Court judgement of July 18, 2016.

The report states: “Describing these issues as “impracticable” or “difficult” is nothing short of “gross abuse/contempt of the court order dated July 24, 2017 and ought to attract appropriate consequences.”

The status report also mentions about BCCI’s failure to appoint an Ombudsman since Justice AP Shah’s tenure ended in September, 2016. The COA mentioned that despite giving the BCCI names of six retired judged, it entrusted the office bearers to take a call.

The other issue mentioned is “failure to adopt new conflict of interest” rules.

The report mentions that there has been resistance to adopt a new fund disbursement policy as the addition of members would reduce the share of the existing units.

Office-bearers splurge

The Committee of Administrators also published full expenditures of the BCCI office-bearers. The report states that acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary’s expenses touched Rs 1.56 crore and Rs 1.71 crore respectively.

The COA has given the entire break up in its status report and the expenses under various heads which includes air-fare, TA/DA, accommodation, foreign exchange allowance to name a few.

The period of expenditure covers financial year (FY) 2015-16, 2016-17 and April to June 2017 (current FY).

According to the break-up provided, former IPS officer and current acting secretary Amitabh, who hails from Ranchi, collected a whopping Rs 65 lakh on air tickets (exact figure Rs 65,04,124) and Rs 42.25 lakh as TA/DA from the BCCI.

Amitabh also received Rs 29 lakh (exact Rs 29,54,068) in foreign exchanges as and when he represented BCCI at international forums.

His expenses for stay (hotel or otherwise) have been Rs 13.51 lakh (Rs 13,51,061) while office expenses have been Rs 3.93 lakh. He also received an additional Rs 1.31 lakh (Rs 1,31,421).

The total amount for the two financial years and the current year (till June) amounts to Rs 1,56,01,993 (Rs 1.56 crore approximately).

However treasurer Aniruddh, known to be former BCCI president N Srinivasan confidante, has beaten the secretary hands down in terms of expenditure from board’s coffers.

The treasurer’s air ticket bills during the aforementioned period is Rs 60,29 lakh (Rs 60,29,210) and TA/DA is a whopping Rs 75 lakh (Rs 75, 07,553).

The BCCI paid Aniruddh Rs 17.64 lakh (Rs 17,64,966) in foreign exchange while stay charges (accommodation) were Rs 11 lakh (approximately) (Rs 11,03,893).

Under the head, ‘Other Expenses’, Aniruddh was sanctioned Rs 3.41 lakh (Rs 3,41,603) with Rs 2.37 lakh earmarked for telephone expenses.

In all, he spent Rs 1,71,58,330 (Rs 1.71 crore).

Some of the other office-bearers like former president Anurag Thakur or current acting president CK Khanna have spent significantly less during the same period.

Thakur’s total expenditure before his ouster was Rs 24 lakh (Rs 24,01, 617) while Khanna during this phase has spent Rs 6.52 lakh (Rs 6,52,084).