Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera called for a report from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) after the hosts were whitewashed 3-0 by India in the recently concluded three-match Test series, PTI reported.

“This teams capability is not a question but we must know the reasons for the defeat,” said Jayasekera. “We also have to remember that India is the top team in the world, so the defeat has to be seen from that view point too,” he added.

Sri Lankan fans are lambasting the team for the series loss with most of the criticism levelled at the Thilanga Sumathipala administration at SLC.

The Chairman of selectors, Sanath Jayasuriya has also faced stinging criticism on social media. The former world cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga, who is also Jayasekera’s Cabinet colleague, had called for Sumathipala to step down as SLC boss.

“We can’t change an elected body, that can be done only at the next election,” said Jayasekera.

Jayasekera said Ranatunga was someone who had lost the SLC elections.

“When there were interim committees which ran Sri Lanka Cricket for 8 years, no one complained. It was only this government which took action to hold elections (for the SLC),” said Jayasekera.

Jayasekera said he would soon sit down with the players and discuss the way forward. This is amidst criticism that inconsistent selection policies and politics reigning at the cricket administration had led to the current downfall of Sri Lankas fortunes.