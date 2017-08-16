Ecstatic after their historic 3-0 cleansweep over Sri Lanka, fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Wednesday said it was a team effort and India would look to continue the momentum in the ODI series starting Sunday, PTI reported.

Shami returned with 10 wickets to become the leading pacer in India’s first-ever clean sweep away from home, in a series of three or more Tests.

“It’s very good to win such a rare series. We will look to continue the momentum and perform well. It’s a team effort and we work in a unit. We are like a family and enjoy each other’s success,” Shami said after returning to India on Wednesday.

India consolidated their position atop the ICC Test rankings, 15 points clear of South Africa. India has been on a role and bagged its eighth straight Test series title with a win over Sri Lanka.

“There’s a good understanding among us. We know each other’s strengths,” Shami said.

On coach Shastri, he said: “I’ve already said the support staff and the team unit is one of the best.”

Shami has been given rest and will skip the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. He is looking to spend this time with family before hitting the road for a hectic season ahead.

“I try to give my 100 per cent and work on my strength which is swing and bowling reverse. But at the moment, I will spend time with my family and take rest. Then I will start practice,” he said.