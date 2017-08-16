National team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has left Norwegian side Stabæk FC and return to India, according to a release on the club’s official website.

“Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been part of Stabæk’s team since 2014, but is now traveling to India where there are new challenges awaiting. The 25-year-old got his debut for Stabæk against Start in 2015, and became historically the first Indian football player at the top level in Europe. Singh received 9 matches from Stabæk (elite series and NM) and 39 matches for Stabæk 2.”

While in Europe, the custodian became the first Indian player to take part in the Europa League, the second-tier competition for Europe’s elite clubs. Several reports have linked the shot-stopper to Bengaluru FC who are playing the first leg of their AFC Cup quarterfinal against North Korean side 4.25 SC on August 25.

“Since this team is playing their competition next week, I’m looking forward to playing with them and do well over there,” said Sandhu in a video posted on the same page, which may be a hint to the recently-crowned Federation Cup champions.

Other clubs in action are the Kolkata teams in the ongoing Calcutta Football League but BFC who have recently joined the ISL may be looking for an upgrade at the back after former No 1 Amrinder Singh joined Mumbai City FC for this season.

Another reason for upgrading their backline is the absence of mainstay John Johnson, who is set to miss the rest of the Blues’ 2017 AFC Cup campaign owing to personal commitments, according to a release by the club.

“Johnson’s absence is a massive blow for us, but we are aware of his situation and it was the right decision to make for us to let him be at home. It is unfortunate for us, but his return for the club’s ISL campaign will be a boost,” Bengaluru coach Albert Roca said.