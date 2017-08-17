India U-19 begin their 2018 World Cup campaign against Australia on January 14 in what will be a repeat of the 2012 final, International Cricket Council announced on Thursday.

India will play their other group games against Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe. New Zealand play hosts, doing so for the third time in the tournament’s history. India, coached by Rahul Dravid, will play all their matches at Mount Maunganui. The top two teams from each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

India have won the tournament three times, in 2000, 2008 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy and in 2012. India were heavy favourites to win the crown in 2016 but were halted in their tracks in the final by a spirited West Indies side.

Indians will start their journey with warm-up matches against 2014 champions South Africa and Kenya.

Group A: West Indies, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya.

Group B: India, Australia, Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea.

Group C: England, Bangladesh, Canada, Namibia.

Group D: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Ireland.