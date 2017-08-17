Zinedine Zidane has won as many trophies as he has lost matches as Real Madrid manager. Let that sink in. The Frenchman has lost only seven matches in his 20 months in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, and won as many titles.

The latest in his enviable collection is the Spanish Super Cup, where Real Madrid shrugged off the absence of the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, and benched Isco and Casemiro to cruise past rivals Barcelona 2-0 in the second leg to cap a 5-1 aggregate win. A 5-1 win in an El Clasico is as good an indication as any of just how dominant Madrid have been under the Frenchman.

In an incredible run, Madrid has now won back-to-back Champions League trophies, La Liga, two Uefa Super Cup titles, the Club World Cup, the European Super Cup and now the Spanish Super Cup.

Here’s a look at the astonishing stats from the Real Madrid’s rampant run, capped by a splendid win over their archrivals at Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane’s magic

Months to 7 titles:



Sir Alex [Man U]: 90

Wenger [Arsenal]: 70

Ancelotti [Milan]: 69

Guardiola [FCB]: 21

Enrique [FCB]: 21

ZIDANE [RM]: 19 pic.twitter.com/zCVaSF0FhW — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) August 16, 2017

In 90 games at the helm, Zidane’s team has won 68 of them, with only seven losses overall.

Zidane has competed in nine competitions in his stint as the Real Madrid manager. He has won seven of those.

This is Madrid’s fourth title of the year, and only the second time they have won four trophies in the same year, after 2014.

Real Madrid have now scored at least once in their last 68 games across competitions, the longest ever run by a team from the top five European leagues.

Zidane is also the first Real Madrid manager ever to remain unbeaten in his first three El Clasico visits to Camp Nou.

Zinedine Zidane has competed in 9 competitions since becoming Real Madrid boss; he's won 7 trophies. 🏆



That's an incredible 77.7%. 😳 pic.twitter.com/XHG6osm9Py — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2017