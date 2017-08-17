Zinedine Zidane has won as many trophies as he has lost matches as Real Madrid manager. Let that sink in. The Frenchman has lost only seven matches in his 20 months in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, and won as many titles.
The latest in his enviable collection is the Spanish Super Cup, where Real Madrid shrugged off the absence of the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, and benched Isco and Casemiro to cruise past rivals Barcelona 2-0 in the second leg to cap a 5-1 aggregate win. A 5-1 win in an El Clasico is as good an indication as any of just how dominant Madrid have been under the Frenchman.
In an incredible run, Madrid has now won back-to-back Champions League trophies, La Liga, two Uefa Super Cup titles, the Club World Cup, the European Super Cup and now the Spanish Super Cup.
Here’s a look at the astonishing stats from the Real Madrid’s rampant run, capped by a splendid win over their archrivals at Santiago Bernabeu.
Zidane’s magic
- In 90 games at the helm, Zidane’s team has won 68 of them, with only seven losses overall.
- Zidane has competed in nine competitions in his stint as the Real Madrid manager. He has won seven of those.
- This is Madrid’s fourth title of the year, and only the second time they have won four trophies in the same year, after 2014.
- Real Madrid have now scored at least once in their last 68 games across competitions, the longest ever run by a team from the top five European leagues.
- Zidane is also the first Real Madrid manager ever to remain unbeaten in his first three El Clasico visits to Camp Nou.
- Barcelona 47%, Real Madrid 53%. This is the first time in 31 games that Barcelona have had less ball possession than Real Madrid in El Clasico match.
- Spanish sensation Marco Asensio, who netted a golazo in only the fifth minute of the match, has now scored in four of the five finals he has played in.
- This is first time in 25 matches that Barcelona have not scored against Real Madrid. But perhaps the more worrying stat in that this is the first time that Lionel Messi failed to score against Real Madrid in the Supercopa.
- Barcelona attempted only one shot at the goal in the match, their least in a first half of any match in 2017.