Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has claimed that chief coach Mickey Arthur abused him during an argument at the national cricket academy in Lahore.

“I stand by what I told the media earlier. Mickey Arthur used first poor language and then abused me. Inzamam bhai and Mushtaq bhai (Ahmed) are both witness to this incident at the NCA,” Umar said.

The altercation took place between Umar and Arthur after the former returned from England following a rehabilitation program for a knee problem and went to the academy for training. Umar said he went there after informing batting coach, Grant Flower about his need to practice.

“When I reached there first Grant and then our physio, Grant Luden refused to accommodate me saying they were only working with the centrally contracted players. I then went to Mickey and he told he was instructed only to work with the contracted players,” Umar said.

“He instructed me go and speak to Inzamam and Mushtaq. I spoke to them and they explained things about my status and reminded me that I had failed the fitness test several times. They advised me to listen to what was being said to me, and then they told me go and talk to Mickey again,” the 27-year-old added.

The Pakistan batsman said it was the second time when he went to Arthur to ask him to allow him to train with the coaches that he lost his cool. “First he told me what I was doing at the academy. He then told me I should go and play club cricket. And then he used poor and abusive language. I can tolerate anything but I don’t think anyone has the right to use such language,” Umar said.

A Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman was reported as saying that a show cause notice would be issued to Umar as he had breached the terms of contract and clauses for players by going and speaking to the media.

“He is not a centrally contracted player but he is still bound by clauses governing players even one year after his contract expires. He can’t speak to the media without first seeking permission from the board,” he said.

‘He has no right to do this with any player’

Umar said he would respond to the show cause notice when it was served on him. “I want to know that after I was dropped for the West Indies tour did I complain or blame anyone? I admitted I needed to work harder on my fitness and game.

“When I was sent back from the Champions Trophy which was a humiliating experience for me I didn’t say anything or speak in the media. I only admitted I needed to improve my fitness and I had to do better.

“I went to England for rehabilitation and remained positive. But, I went to the media because the head coach used bad language and he has no right to do this with any player and I want the PCB to look into this.”

Relations between Umar and Arthur have not been ideal since last year when Pakistan toured Australia and the coach complained about the batsman’s fitness levels. The hard-hitting batsman was sent back from the Champions Trophy in England after Arthur said his fitness standards was not at par with the team.