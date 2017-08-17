Junior world No 1 Lakshya Sen has clinched his second senior international badminton title after winning the Eurasia Bulgarian Open on Thursday. Sen, who turned 16 only on Wednesday, beat second seed Zvonimir Durkinjak of Croatia, who is also 29 years old, in the final. The Uttarakhand boy was stretched to three games before coming out an 18-21, 21-12, 21-17 winner in a match that lasted just under an hour.

This is the second international title Sen has won after the India International Series in Hyderabad last year. Sen had also reached the final of the senior national championships earlier this year, where he lost to Sourabh Verma. Sen trains at the Prakash Padukone Academy under former India coach Vimal Kumar, and was recently sent to France to work with former All England champion Peter Gade.

Sen beat top seed Sam Parsons of England, compatriot Kiran George, Poland’s Michal Rogalski, and Sri Lanka’s Dinuka Karunaratna en route to the final. He had beaten Karunaratna, also 29, in straight games 21-19, 21-14 in the semi-finals, in a match that lasted 35 minutes.

Sen is currently the senior world No 167.

