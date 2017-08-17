Bengaluru FC confirmed the signing of Indian national team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu from Norwegian side Stabaek FC for an undisclosed transfer amount, the club announced on Thursday.

While securing the services of India’s No.1, the Blues have also completed the official paperwork in time for him to be part of the 2017 AFC Cup campaign. The stopper from Chandigarh will be available for selection for the home leg of the crucial AFC Cup Inter-Zonal semifinal against North Korean side April 25 SC on August 23.

Gurpreet, who completed formalities on a one-year deal on Wednesday night, becomes the first Indian player to be signed from a European club by an Indian club in a move involving a transfer fee.

The 25-year-old spoke about his switch. “While the experience of playing in Europe was fantastic, lack of game time was an important factor in making the decision of moving back to India. I had an offer from another top-flight club in Europe, but the need to play regularly ahead of the AFC Asian Cup in 2019 was something that was on my mind.”

“The fact that Bengaluru FC was interested in me was encouraging considering what they have achieved over the last few years. With BFC playing on the continental level this season as well as the next one, will provide the perfect platform for me,” he added.

Bengaluru FC and JSW Sports CEO, Parth Jindal also spoke about their new keeper, “It’s a matter of pride that Gurpreet has chosen to play for BFC. For us, he is as big as an European signing. His presence and leadership will add immense stability to the team. While he is with us we will provide him with all the support he needs to be back among Europe’s elite.”

Turning pro in 2010 where he had a brief loan spell with AIFF’s developmental side Pailan Arrows, Gurpreet returned to East Bengal, going on to become the first-choice custodian in the latter part of his three-year spell. At East Bengal, Gurpreet won the 2012 Federation Cup apart from topping the Calcutta Football League on numerous occasions.

Moving to Europe as a 22-year-old, signing for Norwegian club Stabaek in August 2014, Gurpreet eventually made his league debut in May 2016 in an away match against IK Start, and in the process, became the first Indian footballer to play in a European top division league. In June 2016, the Punjabi keeper became the first Indian footballer to feature in a UEFA Europa League match by playing against Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads FC in the competition’s qualifiers.