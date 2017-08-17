The BCCI will seek the government’s clearance to conduct the 2018 Asia Cup, involving Pakistan, in India despite losing the hosting rights of the under-19 event due to Pakistan Cricket Board’s objections, reported PTI.

“We had written to the government for the U-19 Asia Cup three months ago and we did not get a response. So the event had to be shifted to Malaysia. Now for the senior event, we will again write to the government as there cannot be an Asia Cup without India or Pakistan,” a BCCI official told PTI.

“The India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup is the marquee clash. If that doesn’t happen, the tournament is meaningless. And let me make it clear, it is not about playing Pakistan in a bilateral event, it is a multi-team event like any ICC event,” the official added.

Despite the tensions between the two countries, India and Pakistan have been playing each other in world events.

The women’s team, which reached the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup, also played against Pakistan in the round robin stage of the tournament. “Like any ICC event, Asia Cup also involves other teams and an India-Pakistan clash is unavoidable,” said the official.

He further said that the Asia Cup, which was planned for June, will now be played in the second half of the year. “The rain could be a factor in June, therefore it was agreed to shift the tournament to September or October. The final dates will be announced soon.”

At the Asian Cricket Council meeting in Sri Lanka last week, it was decided that the U-19 Asia Cup had to be moved out of India to Malaysia.

Pakistan had opposed playing in India citing security seasons. “We waited for government clearance for three months and after no clarity, the ACC decided to shift the tournament to Malaysia,” said the official said confirming that the Indian U-19 team will be playing Pakistan in the event to be held in Malaysia.