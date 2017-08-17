Indian Grand Master Harika Dronavalli eked out a draw against Kirill Stupak from Belarus in a long and grueling third-round encounter at the Masters Tournament of the Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival, PTI reported.

After three rounds of the nine-round Swiss format, Harika has 2.5 points and still maintained the joint top spot.

The Indian ranked ninth in the world, playing with black pieces, got off to a good start but her opponent from Belarus was wary off her attacking prowess and had to choose his moves accurately, giving no clear opportunities to the Indian to capitalize.

With time running out, both the players did not want to give the game away and decided to share the spoils after toiling it out after 78 moves.

“We both had very little time left on the clock and my opponent made a few mistakes which weren’t capitalized on due to the time constraint and eventually it ended in a draw,” Harika said after the game.

She will face 15-year-old Bogdan- Daniel Deac from Romania in the next round.