Usain Bolt hit out at detractors who questioned the injury he sustained in his farewell race at the World Athletics Championships in a series of tweets including an X-ray photo of his hamstring tear on Thursday. However, the tweets were deleted within minutes of posting them.

Bolt’s storied career ended in dramatic fashion when he pulled up with a hamstring cramp halfway through his anchor leg in the 4x100m relay. That meant his final competitive race finished without a medal, Bolt having sealed a bronze in the individual 100 metre behind American duo Justin Gatlin, who has served two doping bans, and Christian Coleman.

However, many people, especially on social media, questioned whether the 30-year-old was deliberately playing up his injury. This prompted the “saddened” Bolt to clear the air on Twitter, adding that he would never cheat his fans. His medical report showed a tear in his hamstring which would need rehab for almost three months, and that he would miss Manchester United Legends’ game against Barcelona at Old Trafford on September 2.

Here’s what he said.

I don’t usually release my medical report to the public but sadly I have sat and listened to people questioning if I was really injured.

I have never been one to cheat my fans in any way & my entire desire at the championship was run one last time for my fans. Thanks for the continued support my fans and I rest, heal and move onto the next chapter of my life #Love&LoveAlone.

Sadly I have tear of the proximal myotendineous junction of biceps femoris in my left hamstring with partial retraction. 3 months rehab.

Even though all four tweets were deleted, the screenshots were doing the rounds on social media. It is unclear why Bolt would delete the posts right after making his stance clear.

Despite the disappointment in his last race, the 100m and 200m world record-holder had accorded a lap of honour in front of the 60,000 spectators in London.

“It’s been a rough couple of days, and this is a very emotional moment for me,” the 30-year-old Jamaican had said, “I always tried my best and gave 100% all the time and above all put on a good show.”