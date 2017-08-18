Cricket Australia’s selection panel, on Thursday, announced a 14-man One-day International squad and a 13-man roster for Twenty20 International squad for the limited-overs series that will take place in India between September 17 and October 13.

All-rounder James Faulkner and pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile have make their way back in the side. Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has been left of both squads as he continues his recovery after suffering right foot injury, reported CA.

National Selector Trevor Hohns said Faulkner’s know-how of the Indian conditions along paved the way for his recall: “We believe the panel has selected a strong squad to face the tough Indian conditions, that has the right mix of pace and spin. Nathan Coulter-Nile returns to the side following his recent recovery from a back injury, with James Faulkner receiving a re-call along with new comer to the short format Hilton Cartwright. “Nathan brings raw pace to the side with good variation. It is great to see him back from injury and we are hopeful he will have a big impact in this series.

“James Faulkner is a solid one-day campaigner and is very familiar with sub-continent conditions, coming off a very good tour of Sri Lanka last year. We hope that he will take his chance in returning to the one-day side.”

Former Australia batsman Mark Waugh, another national selector highlighted all-rounder Dan Christian’s Indian Premier League experience. The 34-year-old last played a T20 for Australia in 2014. He also revealed that Jason Behrendorff and wicketkeeper Tim Paine got the nod on the back of solid performances in the Big Bash League: “Jason has been a stand out performer for the Scorchers for a number of seasons and deserves his chance at this level.

Dan is a very experienced all-rounder who can be a very dangerous batsman. He had a solid IPL season this year and we believe his bowling will be well suited to the conditions we will face in India.”