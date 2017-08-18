Sri Lankan cricket is not in the best of health currently and one of its many problems is player fitness. The government recently issued an ultimatum to players to get fit or get out in June and the team has been suffering from a spate of injuries.

To solve that problem, team manager Asanka Gurusinha has reportedly come up with a unique suggestion: banning biscuits in the dressing room.

“Our physio and trainer are in charge of what food players eat while the game is going on,” said Gurusinha, according to Mid-Day on Friday. “They have banned biscuits in the changing room. The other day there were biscuits in the changing room and I informed the catering staff to take them out as our trainer did not want the players to eat them.”

According to sketchy reports, there was a protest against this ban by players of the team during the third Sri Lanka-India Test in Pallekele but the manager rubbished such rumours.

“There was absolutely no argument with any player or support staff on this issue,” said Gurusinha. “In fact, the players were not even aware that biscuits were kept there. When the players heard about this rumour, they told me not to worry. They all have supported me.”

The team manager also dismissed rumours of his resignation.