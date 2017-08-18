India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha said he never found former India head coach Anil Kumble ‘strict’ despite skipper Virat Kohli raising objection over his style of coaching, reported IANS. Kumble resigned as coach before the West Indies tour as his relationship with Kohli had become ‘untenable’.

Saha did add that current coach Ravi Shastri encouraged them to go out there and kill the opposition.

“I did not feel that way. As a coach, he has to be strict in some way or the other. Some have felt he is strict, some have not. I have never felt that way under Anil bhai,” said Saha after he arrived from Sri Lanka after the Indian team completed a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series.

There was also a notable difference between the coaching style of Shastri and Kumble according to Saha.

“Anil bhai always wanted us to score 400, 500, 600 and the opponent will be all out by 150-200. That is not always possible. Ravi bhai always tells us to go out there hit the opponent out of the park. This is the only difference I could see. Rest both were positive all the time.”

The win over Sri Lanka was India’s 8th consecutive series win - a run that began against the same team in 2015. Uner Kohl India have since beaten seven different opponents in Tests: South Africa (3-0), West Indies (2-0 overseas), New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0), Bangladesh (1-0), Australia (2-1) and Sri Lanka.

Saha said that the lose against Sri Lanka in Galle was the turning point of the team. “We lost the Galle Test. Then all the players had a meeting and we are maintaining the momentum from there. It has helped us recharge our batteries. We stuck to a plan and have been executing it so far,” said Saha.

The Bengal player said that he was glad to be a part of the series win celebrations this time around as an injury had kept him out the last time India won against Sri Lanka. Saha played the first two Tests in 2015 and was replaced by Naman Ojha in the third.

Saha also said that skipper Kohli bonds with the team really well which is crucial. “He is improving with time and his association with players has increased. We dine together and go for outings also together. He is always mingling with us which I see as a plus point in him,” he said.

