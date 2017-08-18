The Summer Olympics are an experience of a lifetime. For the athletes, it’s the pinnacle of achievement. It’s their dream to get to the Olympics village and represent their country. For fans, it’s a chance to see the best of the best compete against each other at the biggest stage the sporting world has to offer. And of course, the spirit of Olympics as well – that sport is not always just about winning.

In this week’s quiz on The Field, we take a look back at some fond memories from the Rio Olympics. How well do you remember that summer in Brazil?

