Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke advised the current squad to be wary of India ahead of their one-day series beginning in September. Clarke said that it will be a difficult task to beat Virat Kohli’s men in their own backyard.

“One-day cricket is different from Test cricket, so I imagine that the wickets will be good. You will see some entertaining one-day cricket, hope the Aussies can perform well and win but it is going to be tough, India are always tough in their own backyard,” said Clarke, according to a PTI report.

India has won eight Test series on the trot, the latest being the 3-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka.

Clarke praised Kohli for the brilliant run as well. “I haven’t played for two years, so I haven’t played against this current India team. They are doing extremely well, winning at home, winning away,” said Clarke. “Look they are led very well by Virat Kohli and they are playing some great cricket, if they are good enough to continue winning, then they will continue to be the number one team in the world,” he added.

Spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin has been the backbone of India’s bowling attack and the reason behind their splendid and will prove to be a crucial factor when India play away, feels Clarke. “Ashwin is a wonderful bowler, no matter where he plays.”

