Akash Saharan on Friday made it to the final round of the men’s trap competition at the ISSF Junior Shotgun World Cup held at Porpetto in Italy, PTI reported.

Saharan shot 114 out of 125 at the end of the qualifying round.

Italy’s Alberto Belluzzo topped the qualifying round with 117 points while Saharan finished second. Another Italian Matteo Marongiu came third while Adria Martinez of Spain finished fourth.

Croatian Ivan Karabalic and Murat Ilbilgi of Turkey rounded-off as fifth and sixth finalists respectively.

In fact, Saharan, Marongiu and Martinez had a shoot-off as they finished on identical scores.

Among other Indians in the fray, Janmajai Rathore shot 110 to finish 11th, Lakshay Sheoran 16th having shot 109.

Vivaan Kapoor ended 18th on the same score as Lakshay, while Manavaditya Singh Rathore shot a score of 101 to end in 35th position.