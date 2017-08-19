S Sreesanth moved the Kerala High Court to get a no objection certificate (NOC) from the BCCI to play cricket in Scotland, PTI reported on Friday. He needs the NOC to participate in Premier league matches of the Glenrothes Cricket Club.

The Kerala High Court had lifted the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI on August 7 in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. Now, he seeks to start playing cricket again and has moved the HC for the same.

Sreesanth said that he had sent a communication to the Board of Control for Cricket in India to issue NOC with immediate effect to enable him play for the club. However, he said that he doesn’t think the BCCI will take a timely decision to grant him the NOC.

In his petition to the HC, the cricketer said, “Without intervention of this court by issuing necessary clarification this petitioner reasonably apprehends that the BCCI may not issue such NOC.”

The cricket league will conclude on or before September 9, the petition added.

While the BCCI has made it clear that the tainted pacer will not be returning to the Indian cricket fold, the Kerala cricketer remains optimistic of a comeback. It remains to be seen how the High Court responds to this latest petition.