Former India cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin said on Saturday that the Hyderabad Cricket Association was not following the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Lodha committee recommendations. He also added that the HCA indulged in other “irregularities and misuse.”

Azharuddin, whose nomination was rejected for the post of HCA president in the elections held in January, said deserving players were ignored in the teams announced for the Moin-ud-Dowla cricket tournament to be held in the city from August 22.

“It is very unfortunate that both the teams of HCA participating in Moin-ud-Dowla have been announced, those players who have scored more than three centuries in two day leagues and those who have taken more than five wickets have been totally ignored,” he said, as reported by PTI.

“According to the Lodha panel, selectors who played at least 25 first-class matches should be appointed as selectors,” Azharuddin added. “[I want] to bring [to] the notice of the Supreme Court, the misconduct and blatant disregard of the judgements of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee,” he said.

“I urge all of you in the media, to bring to light the daring misconduct and the sorry state of affairs of Hyderabad Cricket Association and all sorts of misuse happening there,” he added.

HCA president G Vivekanand denied Azharuddin’s allegations. “The Committee of Administrators are there. They are looking into the implementation of the Lodha committee reforms. The issue is sub-judice. If there is anything [wrong], he [Azharuddin] can go to the Supreme Court.”