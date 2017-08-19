Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he had let his “horses run freely” after a late goal salvo brought them a handsome 4-0 win at Swansea City on Saturday.

Eric Bailly broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time before three goals in four minutes from Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial completed United’s second successive 4-0 win.

Mourinho, whose side thrashed West Ham United 4-0 on the Premier League season’s opening weekend, said his team had played with “happiness.”

“It happened to me so much with my teams – you’re winning 1-0 and you can can concede,” he said. “There was no need to close the door. Just let the horses run freely.”

France internationals Pogba and Martial have each scored two goals in two league games and Mourinho praised Martial, who endured a difficult second season at Old Trafford.

“Anthony Martial is working hard,” said Mourinho after the 21-year-old came off the bench to score for the second game running.

“He is confident. The French language connection is there to help him a lot and get to the level we know he can be, because the potential is huge.”

Lukaku, a €82.1 million (Rs 6,187 crore) close-season signing from Everton, has now scored four goals in his first three United games.