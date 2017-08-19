The prices of the tickets of the One-Day match between India and Australia, to be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata in September, are likely to rise as 28% Goods and Services Tax has been imposed as per government regulation.

The minimum price of the ticket was increased from Rs 500 to Rs 650 after applying 28% GST on Saturday. Likewise, other tickets would cost Rs 1300 and Rs 1900, an increase from Rs 1000 and Rs 1500 respectively.

“Ticket prices have remained the same, just the GST has been added,” Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly said after the CAB’s working committee meeting on Saturday.

India and Australia are set to play a five-match One-Day International series, one of which will be held at the Eden Gardens. The date of the match has been tentatively scheduled for September 21.

The Eden Gardens is also set to host a Test match during Sri Lanka’s return tour to India in November. However, GST will not have any effect on the ticket prices of the five-day game.

“Test tickets are sold on a daily basis. It’s Rs 100 tickets, so there’s no GST,” specified Ganguly.

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain also added it would be tough for the visiting Australian team to beat India at home, especially with their ace paceman Mitchell Starc missing out on selection because of his continuing rehab with his foot injury.

“It would not be easy to beat India,” Ganguly stated.