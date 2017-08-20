

Do you prefer your favourite sports stories delivered straight to your inbox every weekday? We have got you covered. Subscribe to The Field’s newsletter.

After a whitewash in the three-match Test series, India resume their tour of Sri Lanka in the first of the five One Day Internationals. The venue is Dambulla, where captain Virat Kohli made his debut nine years back. India have fielded an experimental squad for this series and it will be interesting to see if Kohli’s men can repeat their domination from the longer format.

LIVE UPDATES:

After 5 overs, Sri Lanka 22/0: Pandya and Bhuvi pull it back after a flurry of early boundaries. Just one run each from their respective overs.

Meanwhile, the music is non-stop in the background! Typical Sri Lankan atmosphere.

Can understand the Rahane situation since Rohit is back. But bit hard on @imkuldeep18 after his performance in the West Indies — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 20, 2017 Harsh on Kuldeep. Deserved a go ahead of Axar or Chahal.

After 3 overs, Sri Lanka are 19/0: We are underway in Dambulla. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya with the new ball duties for India. Bhuvi hits his stride straight away with just one run off his first over but goes for 10 runs in his second. Pandya goes for a few runs too – 8 in his first. Dickwella and Gunathilaka are looking to make the best of what looks like a good batting surface.

Looks like a good crowd has turned up! Noisy as it can get in Sri Lanka – the drums, papare and all that. Even people in tree branches.

02:28 pm: As we wait for the action to begin a couple of articles for your reading pleasure:

The attention will firmly be on Dhoni ahead of every game now, writes @anandsachar29#SLvINDhttps://t.co/luNvYVYGAb pic.twitter.com/zDAaZDqjY3 — The Field (@thefield_in) August 20, 2017

02:25 pm: The national anthems are done. All set for action to begin. Some interesting numbers.

Virat lost all 6 tosses in West Indies. He has won all 4 tosses so far in Sri Lanka. Extremes! #SLvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 20, 2017

Both the leading run-scorer (Ajinkya Rahane) & leading wicket-taker (Kuldeep Yadav) from the ODI series vs WI miss out in first #SLvIND ODI. — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 20, 2017

02:15 pm: India have won the toss. Virat Kohli is yet to call wrong on this tour. He says India will chase. Captain Upul Tharanga says he would have batted first anyway. Ajnikya Rahane among the four players to miss out.

02:10 pm: Hello and welcome to The Field’s coverage of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka. Will we see a series where two teams compete against each other instead of just one team showing up and winning? We are looking at you, Sri Lanka.