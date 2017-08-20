Lakshay Sheoran and Manisha Keer won India the bronze medal in the mixed team trap competition of the International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup for shotgun in Porpetto, Italy, reported PTI.

Lakshay and Manisha beat the US pair of Sevin Edward Layer and Emma Lee Williams 34-33 in the bronze medal match. The Indian pair finished fourth among 16 teams in the qualifying, shooting a combined score of 84 out of 100 to make the six-team final rounds.

Italy’s Emanuele Buccolieri and Maria Palmitessa defeated fellow Italians Alberto Belluzzo and Erica Sessa 41-37 in the gold medal match. The event was billed as a test event. On the fourth day of competitions, two finals have been scheduled in the junior men’s double trap and the junior women’s skeet disciplines.

India’s Shapath Bharadwaj qualified in second place for the final round in the junior men’s double trap, shooting 131 out of 150. Ahvar Rizvi had also shot 124 but went down in a shoot-off with Finland’s Miki Ylonen 2-1 for the sixth and final qualifying spot.

In the women’s junior skeet, Areeba Khan and Ganemat Sekhon were 12th and 15th respectively with one more 25-shot round left in qualifying. The competition concludes on Monday with the junior men’s skeet finals. Italy have so far dominated the competition winning three gold medals, including the mixed trap test event gold as well as three silver and one bronze medal.

