The World Wrestling Championships are all set to begin in Paris on Monday. India will be fielding a 23-member contingent at the event, but will have very few former medallists. In the last few years, India has done well at world championships with the likes of Sushil Kumar, Narsingh Yadav, Geeta Phogat, Babita Kumari among the list of medallists.

This year, India’s challenge at the event will be headlined by Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and Asian champion Bajrang Punia who has previously won the bronze. Here’s a look at the top Indian contenders in action in Paris.

Sakshi Malik

A year after she became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal, Sakshi Malik will look to win a world championship medal as well. In the last one year, she became a household name, furthered the cause of female wrestlers in India, got married to a fellow wrester in the Indian squad and changed her weight category in competitions. The Rio Games bronze-winner had won her medal in the 58kg, but has now moved up to the 60kg category now. However, she has already won a silver medal at the Asian Championship in May in the same bracket, which is a good sign for her chances. All eyes will be on her as she starts her campaign on Thursday.

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat will be the only competitor in Paris with the surname that has become almost synonymous with female wrestling in India. Veterans Geeta and Babita did not take part in the selection trials while the younger two, Ritu and Sangita, failed to qualify.

But there is a lot more than the Phogat tag riding on the 22-year-old. She had a nightmare experience in Rio as she got injured on the mat mid-bout. But she fought her way back and has already won a silver at the Asian Championship since her comeback from the injury. But the biggest advantage for her will be the fact that she is back in her preferred 48kg category, after winning the Asian silver in the 55kg. A gifted grappler, she is among the frontrunners for a medal for India. Vinesh will be in action on Thursday as well.

Bajrang Punia

Asian champion Bajrang Punia’s road to Paris has been challenging to say the least. The bronze medallist of the 2013 Budapest edition, Punia secured his World Championship berth just about 10 days ago, after a special selection trial in Paris on August 12.

Earlier, Rahul Mann had topped the 65kg category during the selection trials held in Sonepat last month. But Punia submitted an application to the Wrestling Federation of India about his inability to take part in the trials due to viral fever and requesting that the final trials in his weight category be held after his recovery. When Punia recovered, Mann suffered a minor neck injury and the trial could not be held. Subsequently, on the request of the chief coach Jagminder Singh, both the wrestlers travelled to France and the final trial took place before the tournament, where Punia overcame Rahul Mann 10-0.

Although the 23-year-old’s previous world championship medal came in the 60kg freestyle category, he won the Asian championship in the 65kg division, making him one of India’s best bet for a medal.

Sandeep Tomar

Sandeep Tomar is another male wrestler to watch out for, after his consistent showing in the last few years. Participating in the 57kg divison, Tomar has previously won gold medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Championship last year. He was also part of the Olympic contingent in Rio last year where the 26-year-old lost to two-time World Champion Victor Lebedev.

Among other freestyle wrestlers, Amit Dhankar (70kg), Praveen Rana (74kg) and Satywart Kadiyan (97kg), who will be conferred with the Arjuna Award after the championships, could be the surprise package for India.

Squad:

Here is a look at the Indian contingent for World Wrestling Championships, Paris, 2017! pic.twitter.com/dEsnzlecna — @ioa (@ioaindia) August 21, 2017

Men’s Freestyle: Sandeep Tomar (57kg), Harphool (61kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Amit Dhankar (70kg), Praveen Rana (74kg), Deepak (86kg), Satywart Kadiyan (97kg), Sumit (125kg).

Women’s wrestling: Vinesh Phogat (48kg), Sheetal (53kg), Lalita (55kg), Pooja Dhanda (58kg), Sakshi Malik (60kg), Shilpi (63kg), Navjot Kaur (69kg), Pooja (75kg).

Greco-Roman: Gyanender (59kg), Ravinder (66kg), Yogesh (71kg), Gurpreet Singh (75kg), Harpreet Singh (80kg), Ravinder Khatri (85kg), Hardeep (98kg), Naveen (130kg).

With inputs from PTI