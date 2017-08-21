West Indian all-rounder Kraigg Brathwaite has been reported for a suspect bowling action in West Indies’ loss to England in the day/night Test match at Edgbaston this past week, the PTI reported on onday.

The 24-year-old opening batsman, who also doubles up as a part-time off-spinner, went wicketless in his six-over spell for the visitors that saw the hosts cruise to an innings and 209 runs’ win in three days.

“The match officials’ report, which was handed over to the Windies’ team management, cited concerns about the legality of the Barbadian’s bowling action,” said an International Cricket Council statement issued on Sunday.

Brathwaite is eligible to bowl in international cricket until the results of a test on his action, with the said test stipulated to take place within 14 days since his bowling action being flagged. As such, Brathwaite will be allowed to bowl in the second Test match, scheduled to start on Friday, August 25, at Headingley.

In the 38 Test matches he has played in his career, Brathwaite has picked 12 wickets, with six of these 12 coming in a single haul of 6/29 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in October 2015.

