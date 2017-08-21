The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday confirmed that West Indies would tour the country for three Twenty20 Internationals in November. The Board had earlier announced a tour by a World XI outfit in September.

Addressing the media on Monday, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi added that Sri Lanka would also visit in October for “one or two T20Is”.

“Cricket West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Board are advancing discussions that will see the West Indies team play the T20 matches with Pakistan in Lahore in late November,” said a statement released by the PCB.

The statement further added that the tours will be subject to the ICC World XI team’s visit to Pakistan. The international body will assess security provision during the visit.

“Andy Flower will be the manager of the World XI team, rest of the names will be announced in 72 hours,” Sethi said.

The chairman said that all the teams would be provided with presidential-level security.

These two series will end the embargo of international tours to the country since Zimbabwe visited in 2015. The tour was marred by a bomb last close to the Gadaffi Stadium that claimed the lives of two people.

International cricket in the country had ceased after the Sri Lanka team bus was attacked by gunmen during their tour 2009.

The Pakistan Super League final, was the last major cricketing event held in the country. The final was held in Lahore and saw couple of international players, including West Indies’ Darren Sammy, participate.

The development follows a concerted effort by the International Cricket Council’s ‘Pakistan Task Force’ which was headed by Giles Clarke. The England Cricket Board chief was instrumental in getting the World XI tour up and running. The team will be headed by former Zimbabwe legend Flower and will include some top international cricketers from various teams, reportedly.

The PCB is also planning to hold more matches of PSL’s third edition in Pakistan, with matches to be held at in Karachi as well as Lahore.