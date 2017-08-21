Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to extend his stay at Old Trafford and is likely to sign a new contract with Manchester United this week, ESPN reported.

The 35-year-old free agent is still recovering from a knee injury which is expected to keep him out of action until 2018. The new contract will be announced earlier than anticipated due to Ibrahimovic’s fast recovery. the report stated.

The moment he suffered his injury during the Europa league clash against Anderlecht, it was understood that he will be rehabilitated at United’s AON Training Centre, despite being out of a contract in June.

United boss Jose Mourinho has already clarified that he would like the star forward to stay. Ibrahimovic was United’s top-scorer in his first season with 28 goals.

LA Galaxy are also eyeing the striker, but United remain front-runners at the moment.