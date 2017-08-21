The just-concluded Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) has seen some fine individual performances from youngsters, led by Washington Sundar. Consistency has been key to the success of these few players, who have led their teams with flair.

With the Indian Premier League set for a ‘big auction’ next year, this will come as a boost to these cricketers. In the past, IPL teams have looked to snap up players from regional T20 leagues like the TNPL and the Karnataka Premier League (KPL). T Natarajan was one of the beneficaries last year, when he was picked up by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 crore.

This time around as well, the TNPL has thrown up plenty of choices for the scouts. A look at a few players who could attract the big bucks during the next IPL auction.

Washington Sundar

AFP

Age: 17

Team: Albert Tuti Patriots

Role: All-rounder

Mat: 9

Runs: 459

Bat Avg: 76.5

Wkts: 15

Bow Avg: 12.73

The player of the tournament impressed with both bat and ball. He not only emerged as the top-scorer in the tournament, but also finished as the second-highest wicket-taker. The 17-year-old was the star attraction during the event. He not only scored a fine century during one of the games, he also brought up a half-century in just 15 balls, the fastest in the league’s two-year history. In Twenty20 cricket, an all-rounder holds great value. The fact that Sundar could find consistency with both bat and ball in this format is set to make him a high-value target in future IPL auctions, after his eye-catching debut season with Rising Pune Supergiant this year.

R Sai Kishore

TNPL

Age: 20

Team: Chepauk Super Gillies

Role: Spinner

Mat: 10

Wkt: 17

Bow Avg: 13.41

Sai Kishore was the top wicket-taker in this edition. He was also the only bowler to scalp a five-wicket haul. Sai Kishore was not only successful in getting his side the breakthroughs, but also showed prowess in stifling the opposition for runs. He managed to bowl at an impressive economy rate of 5.70. Despite being a spinner, Sai Kishore was handed the new ball on multiple ocassions during the tournament. To his credit, the 20-year-old managed to get a lot of purchase from the tracks. With spin considered a potent weapon in India, Kishore has done just about enough to warrant interest from IPL team owners come auction time.

B Aparajith

Age: 23

Team: VB Thiruvallur Veerans

Role: All-rounder

Mat: 7

Runs: 277 runs

Bat Avg: 46.16

The 23-year-old put up a fine show during the event. He finished in the top-five run-getters’ list as he had done a year back. Aparajith had burst onto the scene as a promising youngster a few years ago. He has always been on the preiphery, but has not managed to make the jump into the senior fold. He has enjoyed stints in the IPL, but has never been a regular starter. The consistent show could make change that in the auction for the next edition.

Srikkanth Anirudha

Age: 30

Team: Karaikudi Kaalai

Role: All-rounder

Mat: 6

Runs: 287

Avg: 57.40

With 18 sixes, Anirudha scored the most sixes during the tournament. With four half-centuries in six innings, the 30-year-old showed off his devastating form. His strike-rate of 147.93 was better than most in the league. The IPL loves its big-hitters and Anirudha could make for a shrewd buy, considering he also doubles up as a keeper.

M Shajahan

Age: 33

Team: Karaikudi Kaalai

Role: Batsman

Mat: 8

Runs: 209

Avg: 41.80

Shajahan was given one brief during the tournament - smash. He smashed sixes as soon as he took his mark. He cleared the rope 17 times, the second most in the edition. An unknown entity, the middle-order batsman could be a surprise package for an IPL team to invest on during the upcoming seasons.