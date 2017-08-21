India’s top-ranked male shuttler Srikanth Kidambi was off to a winning start at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Glasgow on Monday, easing past his Russian opponent Sergey Sirant 21-13 21-12 in 28 minutes.

Taking to the court a little later than anticipated because of delays in the previous mixed doubles match on his court, Srikanth did not show any signs of rustiness to go past the 70th ranked Russian in straight games. This is his 11th win a row on the circuit after winning back-to-back Superseries titles in Indonesia and Australia last month.

28 minutes is all it takes for @srikidambi to wrap up his first match at #2017BWC. 21-13 21-12 against Russia's Sirant. pic.twitter.com/pYTKa5B1Pr — The Field (@thefield_in) August 21, 2017

Against the left-handed Sirant, the world No. 8 kept the rallies short and did not exert himself too much, taking an early lead and holding on to it both games. The first game lasted 12 minutes, with Srikanth establishing early control at the net and using his jump smash and drop shots in a good mix. Sirant grew in confidence as the match progressed and showed signs of a fightback in the second game but Srikanth did not let up, wrapping the match up in quick time.

Srikanth will now take on Frenchman Lucas Corvee in the second round.

In the mixed doubles first round match, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and K Maneesha completed a comeback win against higher-ranked opponents from Hong Kong. Chun Hei Tam and Tsz Yau NG, the 55th ranked pair, were defeated 24-22 21-17 in 44 minutes by the 77th ranked Indian duo. The first game was a topsy-turvy affair with the Indians trailing 13-18 but they turned it around and took the second game with relative ease.

The Indo-Malaysian pair of Prajakta Sawant and Yogendra Khrishnan also won their first round fixture in mixed doubles, and will play the all-Indian duo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy next, who received a first round bye.

(More to follow)

Do you prefer your favourite sports stories delivered straight to your inbox every weekday? We have got you covered. Subscribe to The Field’s newsletter.