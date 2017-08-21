India’s World Wrestling Championships campaign began poorly as four Indian Greco-Roman grapplers lost their opening round bouts in Paris on Monday. None of them got a chance of a repechage as well because their opponents lost in the subsequent rounds.

Yogesh, who was competing in the 71kg category, lost in the round-of-32 to Takeshi Izumi of Japan 3-1. Gurpreet Singh lost 1-5 to Mindia Tsulukidze of Georgia in the 75kg category.

Competing in the 85kg category, Ravinder Khatri was thrashed 8-0 by Viktor Lorincz of Hungary, while Hardeep Singh was defeated 2-5 by Vilius Laurinaitis of Lithuania in the 98kg category.

