Glasgow: K Maneesha and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were probably lucky to take part in the BWF World Championships and if things go according to the coaching staff’s plan, this could be their last major tournament together.

Even before the World Championship qualifications were announced, it was clear that Satwik would now pair with the experienced Ashwini Ponnappa on the international circuit while Maneesha would play with Manu Atri.

Despite the combination winning an International Series title and the Senior Nationals, the main reason behind the move was that Satwik has suddenly raised his level in the last few months and the coaching staff felt that he was ready to play at the highest level with a partner who had the experience to guide him.

But since they had already qualified for the World Championship, the coaches felt that there was no harm in giving them some exposure and they made the opportunity count when they put up a gritty performance to upset higher ranked Hong Kong pair of NG Tsz Yau and Tam Chun Hei 22-20 21-17 in the opening round on Monday.

Finding their rhythm

It did take them time to find their rhythm together at the Emirates Arena as they trailed 9-3 and 18-13 in the opening game and saved two game points before staging a comeback. The second game was a far simpler affair as Satwik’s big smashes and Maneesha’s intelligence at the net allowed them to close out the match without much problem.

“Yes we haven’t played with each other since April in a tournament but we do play together in practice and it wasn’t difficult to get going,” said Satwik, who is also playing the men’s doubles event with Chirag Shetty.

Despite the big stage and the pressure involved, the constant banter between the duo – off and on the court – that kept them relaxed during the business end of the first game.

“She keeps telling me to shout after big points while I tell her concentrate on her serve,” says Satwik when asked about what they keep talking between the points.

Aggression isn’t Satwik’s problem but Maneesha’s serve was always a concern and the latter has been working an hour every day to sort it out. And true to form, she does not let go off a chance to score a point over her partner saying, “it was my serve on game point.”

The exposure at the highest level has made Satwik more patient in building a point and that was evident in the way he created openings with half smashes and drop shots before going for those booming kills that he is known for.

The strategy provided the desired result on Monday but a bigger test awaits in the form of 14th seeds Mathias Christiansen and Sara Thygesen in the second round. And as doubles coach Tan Kim Her put it, “it was a good win in the first round and both of them played really well. But it is still a first round and if they can do the same against the Danish pair then I will be really happy.”