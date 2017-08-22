Glasgow: Two years can be a long time in an athletes career. If that’s hard to believe, then ask Saina Nehwal. The 27-year-old arrived in Glasgow for the 2017 Badminton World Championship as last edition’s losing finalist and general convention would suggest that she would be a big draw in the run-up to the main event.

But the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist hasn’t found a place on the numerous giant hoardings across Glasgow while compatriot PV Sindhu has been one of the lead characters in all the promotion material.

Sindhu’s elevation as the primary contender to the crown is understandable given her silver medal at the Rio Olympics and the 22-year-old has had the air of a champion at the Emirates Arena since her arrival on Friday.

On the other hand, Nehwal seems happy being almost invisible and prefers to put in the hard yards with coach Vimal Kumar in the practice courts and has preferred to stay away from giving any comments to the media about her preparations.

Saina preparing away from the limelight

But it is clear that India’s most successful star in terms of Superseries success isn’t under-prepared in any way for the championship. It will only boil down to the confidence in her own fitness levels when she takes the court on Wednesday in the second round against Sabrina Jaquet of Switzerland.

The luck of the draw also seems to have favoured the world number 16 with her first real challenge expected to come against second seed Sung Ji Hyun of Korea in the pre-quarter finals. The difference in ranking and thereby form notwithstanding, Nehwal couldn’t have got a better opponent to regain her confidence and form than her. And the 7-2 head-to-head record in the Indian’s favour is not the only reason for this optimism.

Just in: @NSaina, who got a first round bye, will begin her campaign at #2017BWC against world No. 36 Sabrina Jaquet from Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/sAC4l4aRLu — The Field (@thefield_in) August 21, 2017

It is Sung’s style of play that relies on playing long rallies and predictable stroke selection that gives Saina an edge. It is common knowledge that the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist doesn’t really relish playing against stroke players and avoiding the likes of Ratchnok Intanon or Carolina Marin in the early part of her draw should have already given her a mental boost.

If she manages to cross this hurdle, the Indian shuttler is likely to face the rather erratic He Bingjiao of China or local hope Kristy Gilmore. Though Bingjiao can play lot more strokes than the Sottish player, she isn’t as consistent as some of her other counterparts and Saina can explore that weakness to nullify her advantage of being a Southpaw.

On her part, Saina has enjoyed working out of limelight and has added a few ‘new’ shots to her regular stroke play. It effectively means that she would have a Plan B in place rather than just trying to hit her way out when under pressure on the relatively slower courts and shuttles in Glasgow.

Pressure of expectation on Sindhu

Sindhu on the other hand would have to handle the pressure of her own expectations and the tricky encounter against Kim Hyd Min of Korea, whose considerable height can trouble the Indian.

Though not in an extremely difficult quarter, Sindhu last eight opponent is also a tall player, Sun Yu of China and once again it could boil down to strategy for the Indian ace as she has previously struggled against tall players.

But as Sindhu says, she has improved her physical and mental game since the Rio Olympics and that preparation could be test early. But if Sindhu and Saina could see through the initial rounds, an All Indian final cannot be ruled out.

The other two – Tanvi Lad and Rituparna Das – have managed to qualify due to major withdrawal from teams either for world University games or the South East Asia Games. While Lad came from a game down beat England’s Chloe Birch in the first round encounter while Das got a walkover in the opening round and will play Gilmore in the second.

Not much is expected from the duo but if Lad manages to push Sung for long in the second round or create an upset, it will be advantage Saina for sure.

