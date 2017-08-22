Three-time former champion Petra Kvitova was upset in the first round of the Connecticut Open in New Haven on Monday by Shuai Zhang. The Chinese player won in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 in 67 minutes to advance into the pre-quarter-finals.

Zhang, the world No 29, dominated the Czech player from the outset, securing two service breaks to clinch the opening set. Any hopes of the 13th-ranked Kvitova making a comeback in the match ended abruptly as Zhang continued with her tactics to wrong-foot Kvitova. And while Zhang did face the only break point on her serve in the set, she saved it promptly alongside converting two further break points on Kvitova’s serve to win the match comfortably.

Zhang dominated both on her serve and on her returns easily. She won 69% points off her first serve and 60% points off her second serves to Kvitova winning 50% and 48% off her first and second serves respectively. In addition, while both players hit 14 winners each, Zhang drawing out her opponent to go for shots saw Kvitova finish the match with 31 unforced errors to Zhang’s 17.

In the second round, Zhang will face Polish qualifier Magda Linette, who upset Italian Roberta Vinci in their first round match-up. Linette also won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1.