Fresh from leading India to a runners-up finish at the 2017 Women’s World Cup, skipper Mithali Raj has already set her sights on the 2018 World T20, which will be held in the West Indies.

The veteran batter embraced the increased expectations after India came within touching distance of lifting the World Cup for the first time. “From here on, whatever matches or tournaments we play internationally, it is important for the team to perform to the best of our ability,” Raj told The Times of India.

“I’m currently focusing on the T20 World Cup next year, especially because we haven’t done well in that tournament before,” she added. “The expectations will be high and I believe it is important for me to be there for the girls and guide them through it.”

The sixth edition of the Women’s World T20 will be held in the West Indies. Since November last year, all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur was handed the reigns in the shortest format. India, who hosted the 2016 World T20, had a disappointing run, failing to go past the group stages.

At the moment, though, Raj and her teammates are enjoying the recognition they have earned post their World Cup success. “In the last three weeks, every day I’m in a different city attending two or three events,” Raj said. “I haven’t even got time to properly unpack after getting home from England. The girls are all are enjoying the attention they deserve. At some point of time, we will get back to training and competitive cricket.”

The India squad was rewarded with several cash prizes and promotions in their respective jobs after after returning from England: “Wherever we go they have good things to say about women’s cricket,” Raj said. “We’ve got such an amazing reception that I often wonder what it would have been like to come home as World champions. I’m sure it would have taken us to a different level.”

The Women’s World T20 will be held in November 2018.

