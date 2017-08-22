India’s top goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu may have returned back home after an eventful three-year stint in Norway, but he was pleased with his experience in the continent, stating that the players in Europe were on a “different level” compared to his compatriots. The 25-year-old, who will be playing for Bengaluru FC in his first Indian Super League campaign has singled out increased game time as one of the reasons behind his return.

As a youngster, Sandhu represented Kolkata giants East Bengal for four years before being snapped up by Stabaek FC. The Punjab-based keeper is relishing his comeback. He said: “It is a special feeling to be back home and play in familiar conditions. I absolutely love the buzz that Indian crowd generates. I have fond memories of my stint with East Bengal. Even now, I am looking forward towards a great experience with Bengaluru FC, and most importantly have some crucial game time,” Sandhu was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Sandhu also revealed that he nearly joined Porto-based Boavista for the upcoming season before the deal collapsed, “The transfer window in Norway opened on July 15, and I was in contact with Portugal-based Boavista FC and many clubs from the ISL since the last one month. My initial plan was to sign for Boavista and then go to Bengaluru FC on loan for a season.

But, the offers from Boavista and other clubs were falling short on many accounts. The transfer window in Norway was supposed to close on August 16. Unlike other clubs, BFC showed serious interest and commitment in buying and moved in quickly to pay my transfer fee to Stabaek FC. Moreover, BFC is a very professional club, competing in international competitions like AFC Cup and it’s important for me to play more competitive games before the 2019 Asian Cup,” Sandhu said.

India a long way away from Europe

Sandhu became the first Indian to play for a top division European club during his stint with Stabaek. The India No 1 also went on to become the first player from his country to play in the second-tier continental competition, the Europa League. Looking back, Sandhu says his Scandinavian journey helped him develop personally and as a player.

There was little surprise when he observed the gulf in the quality of players he is up against, and the facilities. “Everything is different. No disrespect to Indian players, but there [in Europe] the players you play with and against are on a different level and it pushes you to become a better player. In Europe, the speed of the game, technique and facilities are much better, he said.

Despite the national team climbing to 97 in the recent Fifa rankings, Sandhu thinks that India is still lagging behind Europe. He called for more representatives to be involved with football, “In India, we have progressed a lot in recent years, but we still need a lot of time to reach at that level. We need more coaches, more players, more exposure, more scouts, more trainers... in short more of everything. The process is long and hard,” Sandhu added.