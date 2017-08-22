It was yet another disappointing day for India’s Greco-Roman wrestlers at the World Wrestling Championships in Paris on Tuesday. Four contenders - Ravinder, Harpreet Singh, Gyander Dahiya and Naveen Sevlia - failed to reach the medal rounds in their respective categories.

Dahiya was the only bright spot for India, as advanced to the second round via repechage. Competing in the 59 kg category, he defeated Libin Ding of China to enter the round-of-16. However, he lost to Mirambek Ainagulov of Kazakhstan. But, opportunity came calling as Ainagulov reached the final. Dahiya beat Mostafa Mohamed of Egypt in his first repechage clash. However, his campaign came to an end in round two as he went down fighting against Tsymbaliuk D of Ukraine.

Earlier, Ravinder was the first to take the mat in the 66kg category. He lost to Hussam Omar of Sweden in the qualification round. He eventually was ruled out of repechage as Omar lost in the round-of-32.

Harpeet Singh, who was competing in the 80kg category, also lost his bout to Kazakhstan’s Askhat Dilmukhamedov in the qualification round. Dilmukhamedov went on to make the quarters but that wasn’t enough for Singh to make the repechage round.

India’s Naveen Sevlia also lost his bout to Germany’s Eduard Popp in the qualification round in the same weight category. Popp too bowed out in the quarters.