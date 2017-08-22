In what was the first big upset at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Glasgow, world No. 2 Lee Chong Wei was stunned by world No. 31 Frenchman Brice Leverdez 19-21 24-22 17-21 in 75 minutes.

The Malaysian was trailing 9-15 in the second game, staring at a straight game defeat but fought back to make it 20-20. On match point for the Frenchman, the shuttle was called out, and just when Leverdez thought he pulled off an upset, the hawkeye review showed it was in by inches. Lee won the next two points to take the game into the decider.

Lee was close to losing in two games. This review took the match to the decider.

Just when it looked like the second seed will ease his way to a win the third game, it was Leverdez’s turn to make a comeback. Trailing 15-17, the stylish Frenchman won six points in a row to stun the Malaysian star in three games.

Lee who will turn 35 in October, was on a golden mission after being the best man and never the bridegroom too often – he has won three World Championship silver medals and three Olympic silvers. Sadly, that will remain the case for one more year, at least.