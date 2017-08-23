Officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India met with their counterparts of Prasar Bharati, India’s public broadcasting agency, over an initiative to revive live radio commentary of home cricket matches, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror on Wednesday.

According to the report, Prasar Bharati has displayed interest in carrying commentary on All India Radio, which has been discontinued in recent times, and want to include important domestic and Indian Premier League matches along with international home fixtures.

“Talks have progressed well and there is a chance that the matter would be resolved in a few days,” said an unnamed official in the report which also said that a senior official from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting visited the Cricket Centre in Mumbai last week.

The quoted official, who is reportedly of the Additional Director General rank, has submitted a proposal to Prasar Bharati and top officials from the I&B Ministry. Live radio commentary has not been available in India in recent years due to differences between the public broadcaster and the BCCI. Private radio stations are also not allowed to have live commentary or run news bulletins.