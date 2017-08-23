If you’re a Barcelona fan, chances are that the start of the season hasn’t brought any fresh joy. Neymar’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain in an earth-shattering deal and Luis Suarez’s subsequent injury left new coach Ernesto Valverde with only one of the original ‘MSN’ trio prior to their game against Real Betis, which they won 2-0.
With the Catalan club faltering in their pursuit of a replacement for Neymar, the mood in the Nou Camp could hardly get any worse despite that comfortable victory over Betis. That held true, until a group of hackers decided to add insult to injury for fans of the Blaugrana.
The hackers group, OurMine, has taken credit for other several high-profile hacks in the past, like those of the Twitter accounts belonging to Netflix, WWE, HBO, Game of Thrones and other Facebook accounts.
The supposed announcement of the ‘Angel Di Maria’ from PSG also turned out to be a hoax perpetrated by the same group and had temporarily gotten fans excited, as many thought they had snatched a player away from the club that Neymar had signed for.
Soon, the jokes followed as frustration gave way to comedy on Twitter. Poor Paulinho, though!
The hack came hours after Barcelona announced their intentions to sue the Brazilian superstar for an apparent breach of contract.