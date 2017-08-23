If you’re a Barcelona fan, chances are that the start of the season hasn’t brought any fresh joy. Neymar’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain in an earth-shattering deal and Luis Suarez’s subsequent injury left new coach Ernesto Valverde with only one of the original ‘MSN’ trio prior to their game against Real Betis, which they won 2-0.

With the Catalan club faltering in their pursuit of a replacement for Neymar, the mood in the Nou Camp could hardly get any worse despite that comfortable victory over Betis. That held true, until a group of hackers decided to add insult to injury for fans of the Blaugrana.

The hackers group, OurMine, has taken credit for other several high-profile hacks in the past, like those of the Twitter accounts belonging to Netflix, WWE, HBO, Game of Thrones and other Facebook accounts.

Our accounts have been hacked tonight.

We’re working to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Thanks for your patience. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 23, 2017

The supposed announcement of the ‘Angel Di Maria’ from PSG also turned out to be a hoax perpetrated by the same group and had temporarily gotten fans excited, as many thought they had snatched a player away from the club that Neymar had signed for.

Soon, the jokes followed as frustration gave way to comedy on Twitter. Poor Paulinho, though!

When you realize Barcelona announcing and presenting Paulinho was not a hack. pic.twitter.com/NRKUGXpHkw — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 23, 2017

Barcelona wasn't announcing any signings so some twat decided to hack them 😂😂 — . (@IconicCristiano) August 23, 2017

The hack came hours after Barcelona announced their intentions to sue the Brazilian superstar for an apparent breach of contract.