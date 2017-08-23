Indian shuttlers maintained their perfect start to the singles draw as Saina Nehwal and B Sai Praneeth pulled off contrasting wins to begin day three at the BWF World Championships in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The 15th seed Sai Praneeth defeated Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 14-21 21-18 21-19 in a 72-minute thriller. He was not off to the best of starts, trailing 0-8 in the first game but started to pull things a bit before eventually losing the opener 14-21. After a long discussion with his coach during the break, Sai Praneeth started to turn things around, taking the second game and forcing the decider. It did not look good for the Indian, with Ginting racing to a 18-12 lead but Sai Praneeth pulled off eight straight points in a row before wrapping up the game and match.

#2017BWC it's more relief than jubiliantion for @saiprneeth92 as he comes back from 12-18 to win 21-19 pic.twitter.com/XoalSl6tUY — Abhijeet Kulkarni (@abk6580) August 23, 2017

On the other hand, 12th seed Saina, playing her first match of the tournament after receiving a first round bye, hit the ground running to establish a healthy 7-0 win in the first game, before wrapping it up 21-11 in 14 minutes. The second game started a little tighter, but at 0-1 and 1-2 were the only instances that Saina trailed her Swiss opponent. In the end, the match was wrapped up in just 33 minutes.

Either India’s Tanvi Lad or second seed Sung Ji Hyung await in round three. Saina enjoys a 7-2 head-to-head record against the world No. 2 from South Korea. Sixth seed Chou Tien Chen or Marc Zwiebler await Sai Praneeth in the next round.

With the two shuttlers recording wins, India are yet to lose a singles match after playing nine at the World Championships so far.

Srikanth Kidambi, Sameer Verma, Rituparna Das and Tanvi Lad will look to keep that going later on day 3.