England’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday. A look at some of the reactions that streamed in following the decision:

“It is a fantastic career, sometimes he has been criticised but fact is fact – the games he has played and goals he has scored. If I was the manager I would try to convince him to delay it (the international retirement) until after the next World Cup.”

– Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who gave Rooney his debut in 2003 and for whom he shone at Euro 2004, to Sky Sports.

“You do know as an international player when you have reached the point of no return. Sometimes you want to jump before you are pushed. I would have loved him to have gone to Russia and led England at a fourth World Cup but he has had 13 great years and he will know in his heart and head that it makes sense to concentrate on Everton.”

– Former England captain Terry Butcher, capped 77 times.

“Today marks the end of an era in international football. Wayne Rooney is an icon of his generation and an undoubted legend of the game. As his country’s all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped outfield player, it goes without saying that Wayne has deservedly earned the right to forever be called a Three Lions great.”

– FA Chairman Greg Clarke.

Dreams can come true and playing for @England has been exactly that. Thanks to everyone involved it's been amazing - https://t.co/GfiT7oVCpx — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 23, 2017

Praise from most corners

Brilliant timing. Always great to go out on top. Well done @WayneRooney an International career to be proud of. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) August 23, 2017

England's highest ever goalscorer calls it a day. Congratulations to @WayneRooney on a magnificent international career. A player's player. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 23, 2017

A fantastic @England player who always gave his all. @WayneRooney helped me loads when I got into the squad. An @England legend. #Rooney 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/AR30GIq9lw — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) August 23, 2017

31 feels too young for international retirement.



Robbie Keane got 17 international goals *after* his 31st birthday.#Rooney #bbcfootball — Conor McNamara (@ConorMcNamaraIE) August 23, 2017

👏 @WayneRooney - an amazing player and goalscorer for @England. A three lions legend. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/qrYlYbyTCu — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 23, 2017

Rooney in Numbers

Wayne Rooney's record for England:



Most caps by an outfield player (119)

Most goals scored (53)



🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/If2CD14jXr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2017

Players to score 2+ goals in back-to-back games at the European Championships:



Gerd Müller (1972)

Michel Platini (1984)

Wayne Rooney (2004) pic.twitter.com/rRJ91nahyW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2017

53 - Wayne Rooney is @England's all-time top scorer, netting 53 goals for his country between 2003 and 2016. Prestigious. pic.twitter.com/na1LT2x1EF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2017

119 - Wayne Rooney made 119 appearances for @England; the most of any outfield player in the team's history. Service. pic.twitter.com/OUjEeVzYbr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 23, 2017

Well, one can never escape criticism

Rooney was bloody brilliant in qualifiers. Legend. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 23, 2017

Players retiring themselves though!!

If they knew what being 'forced' to retire was like they would NEVER UTTER the word!#rooney — Dean Ashton (@Dean36ashton10) August 23, 2017

But, he had plenty of support