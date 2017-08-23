The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Committee of Administrators, which is looking into the affairs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, to draft a new constitution for the cricketing body, reported IANS. The apex court said the constitution should be framed according to the directives suggested by the Justice RM Lodha Committee recommendations.

The court has asked the draft constitution to be prepared by August 30. The bench, comprising Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud, said that the draft constitution will be based on its directions from July 18, 2016 and its order on July 24, 2017.

This means the CoA will have to re-examine the one-vote-per-state principle, the number of people on the selection committee, and the status of associate members. The matter will be next heard on September 19.

The court has also asked for a copy of the draft constitution to be given to all the counsels representing the BCCI, the state associations, Railways and Association of Indian Universities, among others.

The court added that these entities will have to file any objections to the draft constitution in writing.

Senior BCCI officials pulled up

The court also issued notices to acting BCCI president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry asking them to explain why none of the Justice Lodha Committee’s recommendations had been implemented, saying “this shuttling and re-shuttling will not be allowed”.

At the outset of the hearing, amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium said that the BCCI’s Special General Body meeting on July 26 did nothing to implement the Lodha Committee recommendations.

Subramanium told the court that Justice Sen, who was present in the meet, said that “the whole meeting seems to be not to implement Justice Lodha Committee recommendations”.